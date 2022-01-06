Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund declares 10% dividend

Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund declares 10% dividend

Shareholders who held units on 31 December 2021 would be entitled to the declared dividend

Shanta Amanah Shariah Fund (SASF) has declared a 10% cash dividend (Tk1 per unit) for the year that ended on 31 December 2021 for its esteemed investors. 

Earnings Per Unit (EPU) of the fund stood at Tk1.33, implying that the fund disbursed 75.2% of its earnings to its well-deserved investors, read a press release. 

Shanta Asset Management Limited (SAML), sponsor and asset manager of the fund, informed that shareholders who held units on 31 December 2021 would be entitled to the declared dividend.

The fund has generated a 16.4% return against a 15.2% surge of the DSE Shariah Index (DSES). Moreover, SASF has become one of the top performers among all the other Shariah-compliant open-end mutual funds in Bangladesh. 

The investors have gained their confidence in this well-governed fund of Shanta Asset Management Limited, which has been reflected in the tremendous increase of the said fund's Asset Under Management (AUM). In 2021, the total AUM of SASF has increased more than two-fold and reached around Tk47 crore.

Mohammad Emran Hasan, chief executive officer (CEO) of SAML, said "We are continuously gaining positive responses from our investors and we are immensely thankful to them for having their faith in us."

"We are working rigorously to generate a satisfactory return for our valued investors with in-depth research and disciplinary investment," he said.

He further added that SAML is working rigorously in the development of the capital market by promoting open-end mutual funds as a suitable investment vehicle to its retail investors.

