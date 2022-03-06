Shamogra Prokashan releases book on soft skills in Bangladesh's context

TBS Report
06 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 03:52 pm

Shamogra Prokashan releases book on soft skills in Bangladesh's context

The book also contains in-depth descriptions of soft skills such as communication skills and networking

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shamogra Prokashan published a book "Soft Skills", authored by Md Masud, in the context of Bangladesh.

The book explains how to include soft skills in CV and during a job interview for more acceptance by a potential employer, how to use soft skills to improve business and enterprise, and how to identify and meet objectives, and differences between soft and hard skills, reads a press release on Sunday (6 March).

The book also contains in-depth descriptions of soft skills such as communication skills and networking, leadership skills, teamwork, creativity, conflict management and conflict resolution ability, problem-solving ability, ability to work under pressure, time management, adaptability, and positive attitude.

Syed Alamgir, managing director and CEO of Akij Venture Group, Dr Ridhwanul Haq, IBA professor of the University of Dhaka, Publisher Shawkat Ali, author Md Masud and presenter Praggya Halder attended the virtual inauguration ceremony of the book.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

At the ceremony, Syed Alamgir said although people get the opportunity to learn hard skills from their schools, colleges, and universities, there is not much opportunity to learn soft skills. But there is no substitute for soft skills to move forward in the workplace. He expressed the hope that the book would play a role in the improvement of everyone's life, noting that there is no substitute for soft skills to combat the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Ridhwanul Haq termed soft skills as life skills and spoke about the significant role of soft skills in making life self-sufficient and living with dignity. He added that these skills not only contribute to success in professional life but also play an important role in maintaining a work-life balance.

Shawkat Ali said that there was no soft skill book written in the context of Bangladesh before. Mentioning that this book has filled that gap, he expressed his determination to do more in this regard.

Md Masud first thanked everyone involved with the book on his behalf. He spoke about his book writing experience and various significant parts of the book.

The book includes commentaries by Syed Alamgir and Ridhwanul Haq. It is available at various places including Prothoma.com, Rokomari.com and SkillAid Bangladesh.

It is also available at the Shamogra Prokashan's stall at Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022 (Stall No 447/ 5-6).

