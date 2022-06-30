Shammi Quddus shares her Google Journey

Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC) held a seminar on "Chattogram to Ivy League: Insights from Shammi Quddus" in Chattogram on 25 June.

The session was led by Shammi Quddus, Product Manager at Google and Co-Founder of BYLC.

Shammi who completed her Bachelor's in Environmental Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Master's in Business Administration from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University, and Master's in Public Administration in International Development from Harvard Kennedy School provided students with valuable insights on preparation for studies abroad and how they should proceed with applications.

Moreover, she provided guidelines to students on how they can equip themselves with the right skills fit for securing jobs at reputed global organisations.

Shammi stressed on finding professional experience while still at university for better career opportunities upon graduation.

"You will be able to experiment and eventually find your career of interest if you look for opportunities as a student. Thus you will know what you want to do before you join the job market in full-fledged," she advised the participants at the event.

It was a fruitful session as more than a hundred participants got the opportunity to interact and receive information to better prepare themselves for the cumbersome process of applications.

The Business Standard and Dainik Azadi were the media partners of this seminar.