Shakti Foundation wins South Asian Federation of Accountants Certificate of Merit

Shakti Foundation for Disadvantaged Women has won the prestigious South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) 'Certificate of Merit' Award for best-presented annual reports in the non-governmental organization (NGO) category. The award was handed over at a ceremony in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

SAFA is a federation of accountant organisations from all eight SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries.

The selection for this award was based on an assessment of transparency, accountability, and good governance. Shakti Foundation has won awards from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) for its annual reports three years in a row. This is the first time Shakti Foundation has achieved this award at the regional level, competing with organizations from other SAARC countries.   

On this occasion, Imran Ahmed, Deputy Executive Director of Shakti Foundation, said: "Getting the SAFA Award reflects Shakti's unyielding commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and good governance. We are honoured to receive this prestigious award. This recognition will motivate us to continue fostering an ethical and sustainable organisational culture."

