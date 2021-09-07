Shakib Khan made Berger brand ambassador

Paint solution manufacturer Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited (BPBL) has recently teamed up with superstar celebrity Shakib Khan as its new brand ambassador.

A closed door signing ceremony was held in this regard recently, reads a press release.

According to the agreement, the reputed actor will now take part in various campaigns, engagement sessions, and other promotional activities for Berger Paints for the next two years.

Berger's General Manager (Marketing) AKM Sadeque Nawaj, Category Manager Sayed Shorif Russel, Brand Manager Ahamed Najeeb Rahman, Managing Director & Creative Chief of Unitrend Limited Muneer Ahmed Khan, Co-founder of Dhaka Talkies Romim Rayhan, and actor Shakib Khan himself were present at the signing ceremony.

Shakib Khan was cheerful at the signing event. "I am really glad to work with such a reputed company like Berger. I look forward to a memorable partnership with some engaging campaigns", he said.

AKM Sadeque Nawaj said, "It indeed is an honor to have such a celebrated persona to promote Berger's brand objectives. We are fascinated to onboard Shakib Khan. We will definitely be coming up with some unique ideas to merge Shakib's charisma with our promotional works and customer engagement events."

Berger has remained at the top of the paint and household maintenance solutions market in the country. It has collaborated with numerous iconic figures over the decades, and its latest partnership with Shakib Khan is also anticipated to add another promising dimension to Berger's long-lasting consumer goodwill and trust.