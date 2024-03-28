Shakib Al Hasan becomes brand ambassador of Rupayan City

28 March, 2024, 07:35 pm
Shakib Al Hasan becomes brand ambassador of Rupayan City

Shakib Al Hasan becomes brand ambassador of Rupayan City

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan became the brand ambassador of Rupayan City. 

Shakib signed a contract with Rupayan City on Thursday (28 March) morning at Sky Villa Lounge, Rupayan City Uttara, reads a press release.

Rupayan City CEO M Mahbubur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of Rupayan.

Rupayan Group Co-Chairman Mahir Ali Khan Ratul and Advisor Captain PJ Ullah (Retd), Chief Operating Officer Brigadier Salahuddin (Retd), CBO (RCU) Rezaul Haque Limon, CBO (Maxus) Gautam Tarafdar and senior officers of the organisation were present among others. 

After signing the contract, Shakib Al Hasan toured Rupayan City. 

During his visit, he said, "The environment here is truly exceptional. With a playground safe for children and separate walkways for the elderly, which are sorely lacking in other parts of Dhaka, the atmosphere here is impressive. I'm not sure if any cricketers currently reside in Rupayan City, but if not, they should consider coming here."

Shakib Al Hasan also stated that in addition to fulfilling his responsibilities as Rupayan City's brand ambassador, he will actively engage in various promotional activities.

Rupayan City has redefined the concept of gated communities in Bangladesh with its innovative approach, encapsulated in the philosophy of 'breaking the square feet story.' This philosophy is embodied in the premium mega gated community, Rupayan City Uttara, which includes luxurious offerings such as the Rupayan Sky Villa, Maxus - The Mall of Bangladesh, and the Next Generation Smart City, 'North South City.'

