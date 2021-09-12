Shakib Al Hasan becomes brand ambassador of DBL Ceramics

DBL Ceramics has introduced the world's renowned all-rounder and the country's cricket star, Shakib Al Hasan as their new Brand Ambassador. 

Shakib Al Hasan has signed an agreement with DBL Ceramics at a hotel in Gulshan on Sunday, says a press release.  

In the ceremony, Shakib Al Hasan, DBL Group's Chairman Abdul Wahed, Vice Chairman M A Rahim, Deputy Managing Director and Group CEO MA  Quader and General Manager of DBL Ceramics Md Bayazed Bashar, and other senior officials of DBL group were present. 

Commenting on the brand ambassador signing ceremony with the all-rounder, DBL Group's Chairman Abdul Wahed said, "We are really honoured to have Shakib Al Hasan, the best cricketer and pride of our national cricket team as the brand's spokesperson.

"As a premium ceramic tile brand, we have been growing with a dynamic capability to evolve with the ever-changing aesthetics demand for modern décor solutions over the years."

He further said that Shakib Al Hasan's decisive nature for perfection towards performance always resembles with DBL Ceramic's thrive for a progressive pace of mind to becoming one and only ceramics industry leader.

Becoming the new face of DBL Ceramics, Shakib Al Hasan said, "I am really honoured to be the brand ambassador of one of the top ceramic tiles brands, DBL Ceramics. I am fascinated by DBL Ceramic's sophisticated style, international quality, exquisite design, advanced technology and reliable performance, which also match my sporting personality tremendously."

He said, "I am hopeful, that our combined endeavors to give people something astounding, will be able to amaze everyone."

DBL Ceramics has been providing innovative and premium quality tiles from the very beginning and has been working relentlessly to make our country prosperous. DBL Ceramics is always committed to providing the best quality tiles in the national market and beyond.
 

Shakib al Hasan / DBL Ciramics

