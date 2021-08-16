Shakib Al Hasan becomes brand ambassador for Alesha Card 

Alesha Card is determined to redefine privilege and Shakib Al Hasan has joined their efforts as the Brand Ambassador. The ace allrounder signed an agreement on 10 August with Alesha Holdings Limited new venture.

In the contract signing ceremony, Shakib Al Hasan was accompanied by the Head of Alesha Card Md Shorab Hossain, Alesha Holdings Limited's Legal Advisor Tamanna Moureen, Executive Director of Marketing and Communication Nahid Jahan, Assistant Director and Head of Planning Asadul Hossain Shovon and Associate Director and Head of Procurement Tuhin Rahman.

Shakib Al Hasan expressed his fascination with Alesha Card's plans and proposals for consumers. He is eager to move forward with these plans and thanked the consumers for their patience.

Shorab Hossain, Head of Card, Alesha Card Limited said, "The Alesha Card Limited family is overjoyed to have Shakib Al Hasan, one of the heroes of the recent T20I home series against Australia and the world's best all-rounder, as Brand Ambassador. We want to ensure consistent customer service for everyone in the country in the years to come."

Consumers can purchase the card for Tk 7,980 with 1-year validity. Shorab Hossain added, freedom fighters and birangonas will get the card for 50 and citizens aged 65 years and above will get a 5% discount.

The privilege card is bringing up to 50% discount on 90+ categories with over 3000 suppliers in the country. Cardholders will get a 10% discount on selected products at Alesha Mart. Not only that, Alesha Holdings will soon start a new service called "Alesha Rides" where cardholders will get a 10% discount on every ride.

Alesha Pharmacy is an upcoming initiative by Alesha Holdings Limited and it was mentioned in the contract signing ceremony that cardholders will be able to get a 5% discount on medicine bought at Alesha Pharmacy stores. Along with the discount on medicines, conditionally cardholders will be able to avail advanced 24/7 ambulance service where doctors can diagnose the patients over IP camera before they reach the hospital.