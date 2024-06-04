Shakawath Hossain honoured with Hospitality Business Professional Award by TOAB

Corporates

Press Release
04 June, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 11:11 am

Related News

Shakawath Hossain honoured with Hospitality Business Professional Award by TOAB

Press Release
04 June, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 11:11 am
Shakawath Hossain honoured with Hospitality Business Professional Award by TOAB

The Tourism Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) has proudly awarded Md Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, the prestigious Hospitality Business Professional Award for his outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to the hospitality industry in Bangladesh.

Unique Hotel & Resorts owns The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, and HANSA – a premium residence.

The award was presented during the first-ever TOAB International Tourism Award 2024, a highly anticipated event celebrating excellence and innovation in tourism and hospitality, reads a press release.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The award ceremony was attended by the Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Muhammad Faruk Khan, as the chief guest and attended by distinguished guests, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from around the world.

The event included an award presentation and tourism speeches to foster positive changes in the tourism sector.

The Best Hospitality Business Professional Award is a testament to Shakawath's relentless pursuit of excellence and his significant contributions to the growth and sustainable development of Bangladesh's hospitality and tourism industry.

His strategic initiatives have enhanced his company's reputation and contributed to the region's overall economic growth by attracting tourists from around the globe.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award from TOAB," said Shakawath.

"This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of my entire team at Unique Group. We are committed to setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry and contributing to the holistic development of Bangladesh's tourism and hospitality industry."

Sakawath's achievements extend beyond his professional endeavours. He is also actively involved in various philanthropic activities, focusing on education, community development, and environmental conservation.

His efforts have significantly impacted local communities, further solidifying his reputation as a responsible and visionary business leader.

Unique Hotel and Resorts PLC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

3h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

Claudia Sheinbaum Becomes Mexico's First Female President 70 Years After Gaining Voting Rights

14h | Videos
How EVMs work in Indian elections

How EVMs work in Indian elections

3h | Videos
India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

India-Pakistan match to have highest security in US history

13h | Videos
Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

Protest in Netherlands, demanding an end to the war

13h | Videos