Shakawath Hossain honoured with Hospitality Business Professional Award by TOAB

The Tourism Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) has proudly awarded Md Shakawath Hossain, CEO of Unique Hotel & Resorts PLC, the prestigious Hospitality Business Professional Award for his outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to the hospitality industry in Bangladesh.

Unique Hotel & Resorts owns The Westin Dhaka, Sheraton Dhaka, and HANSA – a premium residence.

The award was presented during the first-ever TOAB International Tourism Award 2024, a highly anticipated event celebrating excellence and innovation in tourism and hospitality, reads a press release.

The award ceremony was attended by the Minister of Civil Aviation and Tourism, Muhammad Faruk Khan, as the chief guest and attended by distinguished guests, industry leaders, and key stakeholders from around the world.

The event included an award presentation and tourism speeches to foster positive changes in the tourism sector.

The Best Hospitality Business Professional Award is a testament to Shakawath's relentless pursuit of excellence and his significant contributions to the growth and sustainable development of Bangladesh's hospitality and tourism industry.

His strategic initiatives have enhanced his company's reputation and contributed to the region's overall economic growth by attracting tourists from around the globe.

"I am deeply honoured to receive this award from TOAB," said Shakawath.

"This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of my entire team at Unique Group. We are committed to setting new benchmarks in the hospitality industry and contributing to the holistic development of Bangladesh's tourism and hospitality industry."

Sakawath's achievements extend beyond his professional endeavours. He is also actively involved in various philanthropic activities, focusing on education, community development, and environmental conservation.

His efforts have significantly impacted local communities, further solidifying his reputation as a responsible and visionary business leader.