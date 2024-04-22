Shaikh Ahmad becomes first Bangladeshi to win Albuquerque Business First 40 Under 40 award

The 2024 Albuquerque Business First 40 Under 40 awardees list is out! According to Albuquerque Business First, these young professionals exemplify what it means to invest in the community and career at the same time. They push the boundaries of what is expected of them, not because they have to but because they believe that good is not enough. And every day that they decide to remain in the Land of Enchantment improves New Mexico.

Shaikh Ahmad, upon completion of his master's in Cybersecurity and Business Analytics at the University of New Mexico, (New Mexico-USA) is currently working as an IT Project Manager at Real Time Solutions Inc., stands at the intersection of technology leadership and community engagement.

Beyond his professional role, Shaikh is the Director of Outreach at Security BSides Albuquerque, the premier annual Cybersecurity Conference in New Mexico. This event brings together leading researchers, cybersecurity specialists, and ethical hackers for insightful talks and interactive workshops, providing a unique window into the dynamic infosec industry.

Adding another significant layer to his journey, Shaikh served as the Graduate Student Body (GPSA) President at the University of New Mexico, representing a constituency of over 5500 graduate and professional students. In this influential leadership role, he effectively chaired the executive cabinet. He advocated for the interests and concerns of the graduate student community, demonstrating his commitment to enhancing the academic experience in the state of New Mexico.

Shaikh Ahmad's professional journey intertwines technological expertise with a deep commitment to community building, higher education advocacy, cultural diversity, and mutual understanding. Being recognized as one of the 2024 Albuquerque Business First 40 Under 40 honorees is another feather in his already decorated cap. The 40 Under 40 honorees will be celebrated at a special ceremony on May 31, 2024, at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center in New Mexico, USA.