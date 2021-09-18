Shahriar Azad joins BSEC’s strategy consultant’s firm Secure Link Services

Shahriar Azad has joined Secure Link Services Limited (SELISE) as the Head of SELISE Capital.

SELISE is a software firm engaged in the creation of digital platforms from strategy to execution. The company is a subsidiary of Secure Link Services AG, Switzerland.

The company's CEO, Julian A Weber, is also the strategy consultant for Bangladesh Securities And Exchange Commission (BSEC), the capital market regulator.

Previously, Shahriar Azad was the CEO of Shahjalal Asset Management. Prior to joining there, Azad was serving at top brokerage firm LankaBangla Securities Ltd as a fund manager.

He graduated in Finance from the University of Dhaka, and completed his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration of the same university. Later, in 2014, he began his investment industry career as a research analyst at a brokerage firm, Royal Capital. He continued with the same role at EBL securities, switched to merchant bank LankaBangla Investments Ltd, promoted as a fund manager in Brac EPL Stock Brokerage and finally continued in LankaBangla Securities until the end of November 2020.

From there he joined Shahjalal Asset Management as the CEO. Leaving his job last month, he has joined SELISE as the Head of SELISE Capital. Mr. Azad has already cleared two levels of CFA and sat for level 3.

SELISE has recently expanded its consulting services into the local market with a focus on the opening of the Bangladesh market into the international arena. With Shariar, who is a seasoned former CEO of an asset management firm, as the head of SELISE Capital, SELISE is tasked to build and expand the unit. SELISE is hopeful about bringing in breakthroughs in the financial market of Bangladesh.