Shahriar Azad joins BSEC’s strategy consultant’s firm Secure Link Services

Corporates

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 07:40 pm

Related News

Shahriar Azad joins BSEC’s strategy consultant’s firm Secure Link Services

TBS Report
18 September, 2021, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2021, 07:40 pm
Shahriar Azad joins BSEC’s strategy consultant’s firm Secure Link Services

Shahriar Azad has joined Secure Link Services Limited (SELISE) as the Head of SELISE Capital.

SELISE is a software firm engaged in the creation of digital platforms from strategy to execution. The company is a subsidiary of Secure Link Services AG, Switzerland.

The company's CEO, Julian A Weber, is also the strategy consultant for Bangladesh Securities And Exchange Commission (BSEC), the capital market regulator.

Previously, Shahriar Azad was the CEO of Shahjalal Asset Management. Prior to joining there, Azad was serving at top brokerage firm LankaBangla Securities Ltd as a fund manager.

He graduated in Finance from the University of Dhaka, and completed his MBA from the Institute of Business Administration of the same university. Later, in 2014, he began his investment industry career as a research analyst at a brokerage firm, Royal Capital. He continued with the same role at EBL securities, switched to merchant bank LankaBangla Investments Ltd, promoted as a fund manager in Brac EPL Stock Brokerage and finally continued in LankaBangla Securities until the end of November 2020.

From there he joined Shahjalal Asset Management as the CEO. Leaving his job last month, he has joined SELISE as the Head of SELISE Capital. Mr. Azad has already cleared two levels of CFA and sat for level 3.

SELISE has recently expanded its consulting services into the local market with a focus on the opening of the Bangladesh market into the international arena. With Shariar, who is a seasoned former CEO of an asset management firm, as the head of SELISE Capital, SELISE is tasked to build and expand the unit. SELISE is hopeful about bringing in breakthroughs in the financial market of Bangladesh.

Secure Link Services Limited (SELISE) / Shahriar Azad

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2h | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2h | Videos
Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

Abu Naser: A Master of fashion photography

8h | Videos
SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

SpaceX launches first civilian crew to orbit

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

4
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

5
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents