Shahjalal Islami Bank wins gold in ICSB National Awards

Corporates

Press Release
18 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 07:28 pm

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited has won the Gold Award in the 9th ICSB National Award for  Corporate Governance Excellence 2021 for the best presented annual report. 

The award was given to  Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited for ensuring sound corporate governance, discipline and transparency and accountability in the overall management of the Bank, said a press release. 

The Institute of Chartered Secretaries of Bangladesh  (ICSB) awarded Gold Award to Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited in the Private Commercial Bank (Islamic  Operation) category on 17 December at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in capital. 

The director of Shahjalal Islami Bank and chairman of the Executive Committee Akkas Uddin Mollah and the managing director and CEO of the Bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed received the award from Salman F  Rahman MP, private industry and investment adviser to Prime Minister. 

Among others Planning Minister MA Mannan MP, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan MP and Shahjalal Islami Bank Company Secretary Md Abul Bashar were present. 
 

ICSB Award / Shahjalal Islami Bank

