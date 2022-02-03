SJIBSL elects Sanaullah Shahid as BoD Chairman

Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited has elected Md Sanaullah Shahid as the chairman of the board of directors at its 69th board meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Engineer Md Towhidur Rahman and Mohiuddin Ahmed were elected vice-chairmen of the board of directors of the company, read a press statement.

Md Sanaullah Shahid has a long and creditable business experience for more than two decades. He is an icon of electronic home appliance business in the country. He is also the Chairman of Electra International Limited and Director of Electra Consumer Electronics Limited.

Engineer Towhidr Rahman has a long business experience for more than three decades and established himself as an icon of Sea Food Business.

He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Fresh Foods Limited, Sea Fresh Limited, Libas Textiles Limited, Fresh Knitware Limited, Fresh Properties Limited and Hittach Bangladesh Limited.

Mohiuddin Ahmed has a long business experience for more than two decades. He is the proprietor of Rupsha Trading Corporation and Mohiuddin Auto House and Pacific Automobiles Limited.