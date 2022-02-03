SJIBSL elects Sanaullah Shahid as BoD Chairman

Corporates

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 07:57 pm

Related News

SJIBSL elects Sanaullah Shahid as BoD Chairman

Engineer Md Towhidur Rahman and Mohiuddin Ahmed were elected vice-chairmen of the board of directors (BoD)

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 07:57 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Limited has elected Md Sanaullah Shahid as the chairman of the board of directors at its 69th board meeting on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Engineer Md Towhidur Rahman and Mohiuddin Ahmed were elected vice-chairmen of the board of directors of the company, read a press statement.

Md Sanaullah Shahid has a long and creditable business experience for more than two decades. He is an icon of electronic home appliance business in the country. He is also the Chairman of Electra International Limited and Director of Electra Consumer Electronics Limited.

Engineer Towhidr Rahman has a long business experience for more than three decades and established himself as an icon of Sea Food Business.

He is the Chairman and Managing Director of Fresh Foods Limited, Sea Fresh Limited, Libas Textiles Limited, Fresh Knitware Limited, Fresh Properties Limited and Hittach Bangladesh Limited.

Mohiuddin Ahmed has a long business experience for more than two decades. He is the proprietor of Rupsha Trading Corporation and Mohiuddin Auto House and Pacific Automobiles Limited.

Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities / new chairman / Board of Directors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

9h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

4h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

4h | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

5h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city