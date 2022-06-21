Shahjalal Islami Bank inaugurates bKash fund transfer service 

Corporates

Shahjalal Islami Bank inaugurates bKash fund transfer service 

Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd officially inaugurated bKash fund transfer service at bank's corporate head office on 21 June. 

Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank M Shahidul Islam inaugurated the service as the chief guest, reads a press release. 

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited and the country's largest mobile financial services provider bKash jointly launched the service. From now the customers of the bank can easily send money from any part of the country to bKash account. 

Among others, Additional Managing Directors of the bank Abdul Aziz, SM Mainuddin Chowdhury and Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury; Deputy Managing Director M Akhter Hossain, head of Public Relations Division and bank foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu), the Company Secretary of the bank Md Abul Bashar, CFO Md Jafar Sadeq, head of card division of the bank Md Marufur Rahman Khan, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash Ali Ahammed, head of Financial Services Zahid Amin As Sajed, head of banking partnership Adnan Kabir and the VP of banking and partnership Tanveer Aziz Khan and the senior officials of both the organisations were present. 

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited launched its' mobile apps SJIBL Net service on 30 September 2020. With SJIBL Net, a customer can easily check his account balance, transaction details and profit details from his mobile phone. 

In addition, through this service, the customer can easily send money to another bank account and any other bank from staying at home. Apart from this, the customers of the bank are able to pay the credit card bills of other banks including credit cards. With the top up of mobile phones, MFS payments and utility bills can also be completed with the convenience of the customer through this app. 

From now Shahjalal Islami Bank's mobile app SJIBL Net has been added to the bKash fund transfer facility. A customer can easily send money to bKash by using this app. In addition, bKash customers will be able to withdraw money directly from their Shahjalal Islami Bank account to bKash account through add money with bKash mobile app. 
 

