Shahjalal Islami Bank inaugurates 134th branch in Manikganj

Corporates

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 05:55 pm

Related News

Shahjalal Islami Bank inaugurates 134th branch in Manikganj

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Shahjalal Islami Bank inaugurates 134th branch in Manikganj

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) inaugurated it's 134th branch at Harirampur in Manikganj district on 24 November. 

The director and chairman of Executive Committee of the bank Alhaj Akkas Uddin Mollah formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release. 

The managing director and CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over in the inaugural ceremony. The head of Public Relations Division and bank foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the programme. 

In the opening ceremony, Harirampur Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Azim Khan, Gala Union Parishad Chairman Shafiq Biswas,  General Secretary of Harirampur Upazila Awami League Dewan Abdur Rab, President of Jhitka Bazar Banik Samiti Belayet Hossain Bhuiya, Freedom Fighter Commander of Gala Union Parishad Billal Hossain Khan, Former Chairman of Kanchanpur Union Parishad Md Mosharraf Hossain, Chairman of Gopinathpur Union Parishad Matin Molla Lovelu, former chairman of Harukandi Union Parishad Mosharraf Hossain Shikdar, former chairman of Dhulsura Union Parishad Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Saiful Islam and Manager of Jhitka Bazar branch of the bank Md Mahbub Hasan delivered speech in the opening programme. 

Among others, the bank's customers and well-wishers including local businessmen were present in the opening ceremony. 

In his speech Alhaj Akkas Uddin Mollah said, "The banking sector is playing a significant role for the overall economic growth of the country. Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd achieved clients' credibility due to contemporary and modern technology based services."

He also said Shahjalal Islami Bank intends to invest more in Harirampur area for the economic and business development. 

He said the bank will finance in the SME sector for the development and business expansion. 

The managing director and CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed gave a short description of the bank's popular deposit and investment products and said that Shahjalal Islami Bank is committed to deliver banking services to the doorsteps of the people with the aim of creating a foundation for financial stability through sustainable and inclusive banking. 

 

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

7h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

7h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

8h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

8h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

20h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka