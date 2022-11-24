Shahjalal Islami Bank inaugurates 134th branch in Manikganj

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) inaugurated it's 134th branch at Harirampur in Manikganj district on 24 November.

The director and chairman of Executive Committee of the bank Alhaj Akkas Uddin Mollah formally inaugurated the branch as chief guest, reads a press release.

The managing director and CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed presided over in the inaugural ceremony. The head of Public Relations Division and bank foundation Md Shamsuddoha (Shimu) moderated the programme.

In the opening ceremony, Harirampur Upazila Parishad Vice-Chairman Md Azim Khan, Gala Union Parishad Chairman Shafiq Biswas, General Secretary of Harirampur Upazila Awami League Dewan Abdur Rab, President of Jhitka Bazar Banik Samiti Belayet Hossain Bhuiya, Freedom Fighter Commander of Gala Union Parishad Billal Hossain Khan, Former Chairman of Kanchanpur Union Parishad Md Mosharraf Hossain, Chairman of Gopinathpur Union Parishad Matin Molla Lovelu, former chairman of Harukandi Union Parishad Mosharraf Hossain Shikdar, former chairman of Dhulsura Union Parishad Md Mizanur Rahman, Md Saiful Islam and Manager of Jhitka Bazar branch of the bank Md Mahbub Hasan delivered speech in the opening programme.

Among others, the bank's customers and well-wishers including local businessmen were present in the opening ceremony.

In his speech Alhaj Akkas Uddin Mollah said, "The banking sector is playing a significant role for the overall economic growth of the country. Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd achieved clients' credibility due to contemporary and modern technology based services."

He also said Shahjalal Islami Bank intends to invest more in Harirampur area for the economic and business development.

He said the bank will finance in the SME sector for the development and business expansion.

The managing director and CEO of the bank Mosleh Uddin Ahmed gave a short description of the bank's popular deposit and investment products and said that Shahjalal Islami Bank is committed to deliver banking services to the doorsteps of the people with the aim of creating a foundation for financial stability through sustainable and inclusive banking.