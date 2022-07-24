Shahjalal Islami Bank hosts ‘Half-Yearly Business Conference-2022’ 

Corporates

TBS Report 
24 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 03:55 pm

Related News

Shahjalal Islami Bank hosts ‘Half-Yearly Business Conference-2022’ 

TBS Report 
24 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2022, 03:55 pm
Shahjalal Islami Bank hosts ‘Half-Yearly Business Conference-2022’ 

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) has recently organised "Half-Yearly Business Conference-2022" through a digital platform 

The inaugural ceremony of the conference held on Saturday (23 July) was presided over by SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M Shahidul Islam, while the chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Mohammed Younus was present as chief guest, said a press release. 

Among others the Independent Director  KAM Majedur Rahman and the Member of Shahriah Supervisory Committee of the Bank Mufti Mawlana Shahed Rahmani were also present as special guest. 

Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz,  SM Mainuddin Chowdhury and Mian Quaul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors Md Shahjahan Shiraj, M Akhter Hossain, Imtiaz U Ahmed, Nasim Sekander and Md Nazimuddoula and CFO Md Jafar Sadeq were also present. 

In the meeting, the speakers discussed the business performance of the first six months of the current year and urged to take necessary strategy and action plan to achieve the business target for the remaining time of the year.

 

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pull off a bold and elegant look with statement jewellery

6h | Mode
Photo: Collected

A guide to buying preowned cars

1d | Wheels
Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

2d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

Sultan Ahmed, the blind fighter of justice at Cumilla bar

21m | Videos
Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

Bangladesh seeks to swap currency with Russia

1h | Videos
Why youths prefer government jobs

Why youths prefer government jobs

19h | Videos
Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

Myanmar genocide case to proceed at ICJ

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

5
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

6
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online