Shahjalal Islami Bank hosts ‘Half-Yearly Business Conference-2022’ 

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) has recently organised "Half-Yearly Business Conference-2022" through a digital platform

The inaugural ceremony of the conference held on Saturday (23 July) was presided over by SJIBL Managing Director and CEO M Shahidul Islam, while the chairman of the Board of Directors of the bank Mohammed Younus was present as chief guest, said a press release.

Among others the Independent Director KAM Majedur Rahman and the Member of Shahriah Supervisory Committee of the Bank Mufti Mawlana Shahed Rahmani were also present as special guest.

Additional Managing Directors Abdul Aziz, SM Mainuddin Chowdhury and Mian Quaul Hasan Chowdhury, Deputy Managing Directors Md Shahjahan Shiraj, M Akhter Hossain, Imtiaz U Ahmed, Nasim Sekander and Md Nazimuddoula and CFO Md Jafar Sadeq were also present.

In the meeting, the speakers discussed the business performance of the first six months of the current year and urged to take necessary strategy and action plan to achieve the business target for the remaining time of the year.