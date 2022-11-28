Shahjalal Islami Bank holds 351st board meeting

The 351st meeting of the Board of Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited (SJIBL) was held recently at corporate head office of the bank.

Few number of directors of the bank participated in the meeting through video conference, reads a press release.

Mohammed Younus, chairman of the board of directors, presided over the meeting. The board approved a number of investment proposals and reviewed various issues related to policy of the bank.

Among others, vice-chairman of the board Mohiuddin Ahmed, directors Md Sanaullah Shahid, Abdul Karim, Abdul Halim, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Engineer Md Towhidur Rahman, Md Nasir Uddin Khan, Fakir Akhtaruzzaman, Md Moshiur Rahman Chamak, Jabun Nahar and Fakir Mashrikuzzaman; independent directors Ekramul Haque and Nasir Uddin Ahmed; managing director and CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed and company secretary of the bank Md Abul Bashar were also present in the meeting.

