Shahjalal Islami Bank celebrates 22nd anniversary

Shahjalal Islami Bank Limited celebrated its 22nd anniversary on Wednesday (10 May). The bank has been operating banking activities by complying Islamic Shariah and has successfully completed 22 years.

On the occasion of the 22nd anniversary of the bank, a special doa mahfil and Quran Khatam was organised on the day at all branches and sub-branches including the corporate head office, reads a press release.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank Mohammed Younus and Managing Director & CEO Mosleh Uddin Ahmed participated in the doa mahfil and delivered speeches wishing the bank continued prosperity.

Later, the founding anniversary cake was cut in the board meeting room of the corporate head office to celebrate the anniversary.