Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital celebrates Bangabandhu's birth anniversary, children's day

Gazipur's Shaheed Taj Uddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital has celebrated the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Children's Day with due respect.

On this occasion, the medical college authorities began the day by laying floral wreaths at Bangabandhu's portrait, reads a press release.

Later, a cake-cutting ceremony was held for the children in the hospital's pediatric ward, where cakes and various toys were distributed among the children.

A discussion meeting was also organised in the hospital's conference room.

The college's Principal Dr Md Amir Hossain, hospital's Director Dr Md Aminul Islam, Project Director Dr Md Moniruzzaman, and officials, staff, and students participated in the event.