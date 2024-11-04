Shaheed Selim BUFT National Debate Competition Held

BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) proudly hosted the Shaheed Selim BUFT National Debate Competition 2024.

An inspiring three-day event meticulously organised by the BUFT Debate Club, drawing 64 teams from colleges and universities nationwide. Held on November 1 and 2, the competition culminated in a thrilling Final Round and Closing Ceremony on November 4, where a memorandum of understanding was signed to establish the Shafiuddin-Tasrifa Scholarship Fund, backed by a generous Tk 50 lakh donation honouring the parents of the BUFT Board of Trustees Chairman.

Notable attendees included the program chair, Mr Faruque Hassan, Chairman of the BUFT Board of Trustees (BoT), Former President of BGMEA, and Managing Director of Giant Group, along with Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Advisor for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to the Interim Government of Bangladesh, who served as the Chief Guest. Mr Nasir Uddin Chowdhury, Founder Member of BoT, BUFT and Founder Chairman of CBUFT; Mr Salahuddin Ahmed, Member of BoT, BUFT; Mr Feroz Hassan, Chairman of Giant Group; Mrs Sharmeen Hassan, and Mr Sultan Talukdar, father of Shaheed Md. Selim Talukdar also addressed the gathering as the Special Guest. In their speeches, the distinguished guests showered praise on the participants for their dedication to debate, intellectual growth, and positive societal impact, making them feel appreciated and recognised—the inaugural address from BUFT Pro Vice-Chancellor and Acting Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Engr. Ayub Nabi Khan encourages students to build critical thinking and leadership skills.

The prize-giving ceremony was a moment of celebration for the champions at both university and college levels. Dhaka University, the university-level champion, was awarded Tk 50,000, while Adamjee Cantonment College, the college-level champion, also received Tk 50,000. The first and second runners-up from the university level, Jahangirnagar University and North South University, were awarded Tk 30,000 and Tk 20,000, respectively. At the college level, Noubahini College and Mirpur Cantonment Public School & College, the first and second runners-up, received Tk 30,000 and Tk 20,000, respectively. The ceremony also included a special recognition for five outstanding BUFT students for their recent achievements at the Textile Talent Hunt, showcasing the sustainable innovations of the BUFT Textile Club. Mr Nafis Ahmed, Advisor of the BUFT Debate Club, delivered a vote of thanks to conclude the event. BUFT's treasurer, deans, registrar, CFO, directors, heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty, officials, and students were present.