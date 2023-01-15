Shahanuare Shaid receives Global Youth Leadership Award

Shahanuare Shaid Shahin, the senior reporter of Daily Kaler Kantho, has been nominated for "Global Youth Leadership Award 2023" by Global Youth Parliament, one of the largest youth organisations in the world.

He has been nominated for this award in recognition of his contributions to youth motivators, social movements, awareness and empowerment in agriculture through writings, reads a press release.

Last year he received the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) Award, one of the most prestigious fellowships in agriculture.

The award will be presented to him at the "Global Youth Leadership Summit & Award 2023" which will be held on 17 to 20 March 2023 in Dubai, UAE.

Shahanuare Shaid Shahin has been nominated for this year's in recognition of his significant contribution in two fields.

One of these is encouraging young people to donate blood voluntarily. He has been working for Bandhan, a voluntary blood donation organization, for the past 20 years. He has served as unit president, central vice president, zonal advisor at various times in this organization.

He is now serving as the central advisor to the highest policy-making forum.