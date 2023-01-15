Shahanuare Shaid receives Global Youth Leadership Award

Corporates

Press Release
15 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 08:38 pm

Shahanuare Shaid receives Global Youth Leadership Award

Press Release
15 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 January, 2023, 08:38 pm
Shahanuare Shaid receives Global Youth Leadership Award

Shahanuare Shaid Shahin, the senior reporter of Daily Kaler Kantho, has been nominated for "Global Youth Leadership Award 2023" by Global Youth Parliament, one of the largest youth organisations in the world. 

He has been nominated for this award in recognition of his contributions to youth motivators, social movements, awareness and empowerment in agriculture through writings, reads a press release.

Last year he received the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists (IFAJ) Award, one of the most prestigious fellowships in agriculture.

The award will be presented to him at the "Global Youth Leadership Summit & Award  2023" which will be held on 17 to 20 March 2023 in Dubai, UAE. 

Shahanuare Shaid Shahin has been nominated for this year's in recognition of his significant contribution in two fields. 

One of these is encouraging young people to donate blood voluntarily. He has been working for Bandhan, a voluntary blood donation organization, for the past 20 years. He has served as unit president, central vice president, zonal advisor at various times in this organization. 

He is now serving as the central advisor to the highest policy-making forum.

Shahanuare Shaid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

Sabyasachi Chakraborty: I no longer want to act

6h | Splash
Jim O’Neill. Illustration: TBS

A better year for stock markets?

10h | Thoughts
Rare earth elements, also known as rare earth metals or rare earth oxides, are a set of 17 heavy metals which have a wide range of commercial and industrial uses. Photo: DW

Rare earths find in Sweden: A gamechanger?

10h | Panorama
A bride's preparation guide for her big day

A bride's preparation guide for her big day

11h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

BPL turns blind eye to ICC’s laws

3h | TBS SPORTS
Now time for gas tariff rise

Now time for gas tariff rise

4h | TBS Insight
Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

Chanchal Chowdhury as Mrinal Sen in 'Padatik'

6h | TBS Entertainment
Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

Shakira diss track breaks You Tube viewing records

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

3
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

5
One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals
Transport

One step closer to relocation of Dhaka bus terminals

6
Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC
Bangladesh

Heavy metals in broiler chicken ‘far below’ tolerable limit: BARC