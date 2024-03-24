Shahana Cartoon Series III in Bangladesh promotes learning on health, wellbeing, dignity for young adolescents

The highly anticipated premiere of the Shahana Cartoon Series III held today (24 March) at the Ruposhi Bangla Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Dhaka.

This latest instalment of the beloved series focuses on educating young adolescent girls and boys about health, wellbeing, and dignity through digital content, reads a press release.

The event marks the national launch of Shahana Series III, which will be broadcasted on selected online platforms, in schools, and adolescent clubs across Bangladesh. This collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education of Bangladesh and UNFPA aims to empower young adolescents with knowledge, skills, and values to realize their health, wellbeing, and dignity, fostering respectful relationships and understanding their rights. The series is supported by the Global Programme to End Child Marriage.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, minister of Education, graced the event as the chief guest, alongside other dignitaries including Keya Khan, director general (Grade-1), Department of Women Affairs, Ministry of Women and Child Affairs, Md Abdul Matin, additional secretary (Planning), Secondary and Higher Education Division, Ministry of Education and Kristine Blokhus, representative, UNFPA.

The premiere event was spearheaded by Professor Nehal Ahmed, Director General, Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education.

The Shahana Cartoon Series III is a pioneering initiative that uses animation to educate and inspire young adolescents on critical topics. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant visuals, the series aims to positively impact the lives of its viewers.

Speaking about the premiere, Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, commented, "I am delighted to witness the launch of the Shahana Cartoon Series III, which has the potential to enhance educational outcomes for our youth by addressing important themes such as health, wellbeing, and dignity."

The event, held both in-person and online, featured parallel activities including an Engagement Session and a Launch, ensuring nationwide accessibility to the digital education resources. Attendees included stakeholders from various sectors, adolescents, and teachers.