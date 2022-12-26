Shah Moinuddin Hasan elected TTAB chairman

Shah Moinuddin Hasan elected TTAB chairman

TBS Report
26 December, 2022, 11:15 am
Last modified: 26 December, 2022, 11:28 am
Shah Moinuddin Hasan. Photo: Courtesy
Shah Moinuddin Hasan. Photo: Courtesy

Ispahani Tea Limited General Manager Shah Moinuddin Hasan has been elected chairman of the Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB) for the term 2022-2024.

He was announced chairman at a meeting of the newly elected TTAB executive committee on 20 December, reads a press release.

Meanwhile, Md Amirul Islam has been elected vice-chairman of the association for the term.

Other members of the committee are Golam Mustafa, M Saiful Islam, HSM Ziaul Ahsan, Tasbir Hakim, Md Forhad Rahman, Md Shafiqul Islam, Kazee Md Imteaz, Md Iqbal Chowdhury, Sharid Hussain, Zia Md Mahfooz Bhuiyan, Md Iqbal Hossain, Akter Hossain, Md Mainuddin Sharif and Delwer Hossain Chowdhury.

