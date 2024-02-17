'Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob-2024' celebrated with songs, tributes and remembrances

17 February, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 09:50 pm

bKash supports in organising the festival

17 February, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 09:50 pm
The two-day-long 'Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob 2024' has been celebrated with songs, tributes and remembrance of the creator of timeless folk songs Baul Samrat Shah Abdul Karim on the bank of the Kalni River at Ujandhal village of Derai Upazila in Sunamganj.

Along with local people, fans from different parts of the country and outside the country have also participated in this festival, reads a press release.

On the occasion of his 109th birthday, Shah Abdul Karim Parishad, again in collaboration with the country's largest MFS provider bKash, organised the festival at Ujandhal field in Sunamganj.

The festival has been organised since 2006 in remembrance of the king of Bengali folk songs. Presided by Shah Abdul Karim Parishad's president and Baul Samrat's son Shah Nur Jalal, the festival started last Thursday (15 February 2024).

Deputy Commissioner of Sunamganj Mohammad Rashed Iqubal Chowdhury, Head of Regulatory and Corporate Affairs of bKash Humayun Kabir and others were present at the inauguration of the festival organised in remembrance of the Baul Samrat.

