‘Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob 2024 to be held on 15-16 February at Ujandhal in Sunamganj

Corporates

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The two-day long 'Shah Abdul Karim Loko Utshob 2024' will begin on February 15 on the bank of the Kalni River at Ujandhal village of Derai Upazila in Sunamganj. The festival has been organized every year to celebrate the birthday of Baul Samrat Shah Abdul Karim. Organized by Shah Abdul Karim Parishad, the country's largest MFS provider bKash will support in organizing the festival like previous year.

President of 'Shah Abdul Karim Parishad' also the son of Baul Samrat, Shah Nur Jalal came up with the details of the festival at a press conference held in Sylhet city on Monday.

At the event, he said, the two-day long festival will be held amid discussion on the life of Baul Samrat and musical performance of renowned Baul singers. With these, devotees will pay homage to the creator of immortal folk songs.

Ujandhol, located on the bank of the Kalni River in Sunamganj, is the birthplace of Shah Abdul Karim. He spent his life capturing the essence of music along the banks of the Kalni River, creating countless heart-touching songs that have crossed borders and resonated globally. The festival aims to honor him through music and discussions, keeping alive the memories of the legendary Baul Samrat.

People from all over the country, music enthusiasts, and wanderers are expected to join the event, making it a successful festival. The annual event has been organized since 2006.

