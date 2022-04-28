‘Shadhin’ and ‘bhalo’ launches agro-financing for women farmers in Kurigram

TBS Report
28 April, 2022, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2022, 08:45 pm

Shadhin Fintech Solutions and bhalo Social Enterprises have come together to offer flexible financing for women farmers in Kurigram.

Shadhin is a fintech platform that enables borrowers to connect with partner microfinance institutions via its tech-enabled marketplace. 

bhalo is a farm inputs marketplace that uses a network of digitally-equipped sales agents to connect farmers to leading farm input suppliers and financial service providers, and offer curated high-quality farm inputs (seeds, fertilisers, chemicals, etc.), customised advisory and financial services (buy-now-pay-later, insurance, etc.).

The women farmers are selected from bhalo's existing customer base with excellent payment record, and those who need cash financing to invest into livestock rearing or crop cultivation. 

bhalo sales agents select and register the borrowers using Shadhin's mobile application, while Shadhin assesses credit-worthiness of the applicants and arranges financing through its partner microfinance institutions. 

Under the pilot, borrowers can avail Tk10,000 loan for 4-6 months period, and pay back either through monthly EMIs or at the end of the tenure.

The collaboration aims to improve women farmers' access to agro-financing through simple and digital loan application process, and improve recovery through better credit risk management i.e. tagging along with bhalo's existing offers and field operations. The borrowers have termed this initiative - cheaper, faster and convenient.

Both the organisations – Shadhin Fintech Solutions and bhalo Social Enterprises – won SDG impact accelerator (SDGia).

SDGia is an initiative undertaken by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Turkey in partnership with the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and United Nations Technology Bank for LDCs, to support innovative startups across the world.   

