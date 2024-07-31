Shabbir Ahmed new AMD of Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Corporates

Press Release
31 July, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 08:27 pm

Shabbir Ahmed new AMD of Al-Arafah Islami Bank

Press Release
31 July, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 08:27 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Al-Arafah Islami Bank (AIB) PLC has appointed prominent banker Shabbir Ahmed as additional managing director (AMD).

He has been serving as the deputy managing director (DMD) of the bank since 8 April 2019, reads a press release.

Prior to joining AIB PLC. he was additional deputy managing director of ONE Bank Limited.

Shabbir Ahmed started his Banking career in 1989 as a probationary officer in Bank of Small Industries and Commerce Bangladesh Ltd (BASIC).

Later, he worked in important positions at IFIC Bank Ltd, Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, American Express Bank, The City Bank Ltd and National Housing Finance & Investments Ltd. 

He carries with him vast experience in banking operation especially in investment, international business and marketing functions.

He received trainings in Banking and Finance at home and abroad and attended many seminars, workshops and symposiums relating to Banking and Finance.

Shabbir Ahmed obtained MSS and BSS Degree from the Department of Economics, University of Dhaka.

Al-Arafah Islami Bank

