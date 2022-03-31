Shaathi opens sewing center for women in Korail slum

Shaathi Bangladesh Limited has opened a sewing center in Korail slum to teach underprivileged women and girls how to make reusable sanitary napkins for free.

Shaathi held a ribbon cutting ceremony on 30 March, to celebrate the opening of the sewing center in Korail slum, reads a press release.

The project "Give women the gift of Independence" is sponsored by First Security Islami Bank Limited (FSIBL) to empower women and girls so they can achieve economic independence, understand their reproductive and sexual health options, and regain the power to shape their lives.

Miss World Bangladesh, Rafah Nanjeba Torsa, Humayra Ali, and Mifrah Zahir, chairperson of Shaathi Bangladesh Limited attended the opening ceremony.

The aim of this project is to address the widespread issue of period poverty in Bangladesh, which is the lack of access to safe, hygienic menstrual products. Only 23% of Bangladeshi women use sanitary napkins. In the absence of proper sanitary supplies, they may use newspaper, dirty rags, and scraps to manage their periods. Such practices pose serious health risks and prevent girls from attending school. As a result, they are unable to continue their education and become financially and socially independent.

Photo: Courtesy

Women in different batches will receive free training in how to manufacture reusable sanitary napkins over the course of one year. Beneficiaries will have access to safer menstrual pads that will ensure better hygiene and menstrual health.

In addition, participants will learn how to share their knowledge of good hygiene management in their own community and address cultural barriers surrounding menstruation through informed discussions. Making reusable sanitary pads will also serve as a source of income for many young women, contributing to their economic empowerment.

The multi-layered reusable sanitary napkins help to reduce menstrual waste and provide effective protection for up to a year. When used and cleaned properly, reusable sanitary napkins can significantly reduce health risks, including the risk of infection.

Shaathi pledged to end period poverty with the aim of improving the health, well-being and social and economic participation of women and girls in Bangladesh.