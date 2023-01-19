SFIL started its Islamic Wing operation

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited has Inaugurated it's fully shariah compliant Islamic Wing operation officially today at a ceremony at The Westin, Dhaka.

SFIL Chairman Ehsanul Kabir, Independent Director Arif Khan FCMA, Directors, Shariah Supervisory Committee Chairman Dr. Mohammad Manzur-e-Elahi, Members of Shariah Supervisory Committee, Managing Director and CEO Irteza Ahmed Khan, Deputy Managing Director Tamim Marzan Huda were present at the occasion, read a press release.

High Officials of SFIL, different high value clients, stakeholders, partners, journalists and dignitaries of various corporate bodies and institutions were present at the program.

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL) is a full-service Bangladesh Bank licensed and a Canada, USA, Bangladesh Joint Venture multi product financial institution in the country.

From now on, SFIL customers will be able to avail Islamic deposit and investment products and services offered under Shariah law. In order to ensure interest-free profit distribution, SFIL Islamic provides profit among its customers through investment income sharing ratio system.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SFIL, Irteza Ahmed Khan said, "The sustainable development of Islamic finance offers benefits for economic growth, reducing poverty and fostering shared prosperity. Islamic finance can significantly contribute to economic development, given its direct link to physical assets and the real economy. SFIL will now offer innovative deposit and investments products to cater the need of a growing segment of clients of Islamic beliefs based on shariah principles in line with Bangladesh Bank's guidelines".

SFIL Chairman Mr. Ehsanul Kabir Said "There is a immense need for a fully complaint and modern Islamic NBFI services , SFIL Islamic is launched with the aim of full filling the requirements of clients with Islamic deposit and Investment products.