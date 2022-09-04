SFIL inks deal with Meghna Auto for vehicle financing

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Meghna Automobile Limited for vehicle financing.

Under this MOU, SFIL will finance the customers who will purchase KIA branded vehicles from Meghna Automobiles Ltd.

SFIL will finance up to 85% of the vehicle price with preferential rate and fees, reads a press release.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director and CEO of SFIL and Anisuzzaman, executive director of Meghna Automobiles Ltd has signed this agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of other senior management team members including Tamim Marzan Huda, deputy managing director; Shajedul Haque, head of Retail; Imran Parvez, branch in charge of principal branch; Sayed Mahfuzur Rahman, in charge, Auto Loan from SFIL and Khawza Masudur Rahman, DGM, Mridul Hasan Ridoy, manager from Meghna Automobiles Ltd were present.  

 

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL) / Kia Motors

