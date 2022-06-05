SFIL holds AGM, approves 2.5% stock dividend

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Strategic Finance and Investments Limited (SFIL) held its second Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday (28 May) at the head office in Dhaka.

According to the media release, a stock dividend of 2.5% was approved by the shareholders in the meeting.

Independent Director Arif Khan presided over the AGM through video conference, said a press release.

The board of directors, Ehsanul Kabir, nominated director, Strategic Equity Management Ltd, Riaduzzaman Ridoy, nominated director, Padma Bank Securities Limited, Shoriful Islam, nominated director, Strategic Finance Limited, Mohammad Shariat Ullah, nominated director, Padma Bank Securities Limited and SM Arifuzzaman, nominated director, Strategic Finance Limited were present.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director and CEO, Tamim Marzan Huda, deputy managing director and Mohammad Razibuzzaman Khan, deputy CFO were also present.

