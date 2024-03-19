SFIL Finance's principal branch shifted to new location

SFIL Finance PLC. recently relocated it's principal office to Rangs RL Square, Level 13, 201/1 Kha, Bir Uttam Rafiqul Islam Avenue, Progoti Shoroni, Dhaka-1212 with modern facilities and spacious promise to serve the honorable clients.

The principal office is being inaugurated by Managing Director & CEO (current charge) Mr. Tamim Marzan Huda. Among others, Vice President & Deputy CFO, Mr. Mohammad Razibuzzaman Khan & Branch in-charge (principal branch) Mr. Imran Parvez were also present in the occasion, reads a press release.