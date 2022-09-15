SFIL celebrates second anniversary

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 12:00 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Strategic Finance and Investments Limited (SFIL) celebrated its second anniversary at The Westin Dhaka on 14 September. 

SFIL is a leading Bangladesh Bank licensed full-service financial institution and the only joint venture consortium of institutional investors from Canada, US, Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

The program was hosted by Deputy Managing Director of SFIL Tamim Marzan Huda. Different high value clients, stakeholders, partners and dignitaries of various corporate bodies and institutions were present at the programme.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of SFIL Irteza Ahmed Khan said, "SFIL aspires to be the most preferred financial institution through innovation and smart use of technology. We provide all kinds of financial solutions including Home Loan, Auto Loan, SME Loan, Women Entrepreneur Loan, Corporate Loan and Corporate Advisory. 

"The company has scored remarkable growth in loan and deposits as well as in profitability. It has maintained ZERO NPL loan portfolio. We will be looking forward to a sustainable growth through innovative products and processes to meet our customers need". 

Chairman Ehsanul Kabir said, "SFIL will continue to invest in Innovation, Technology, Sustainable Business Practices, Green Initiatives and Staff Members resulting to play an active role in overall impact in the economy, community and the country. 

On the occasion the company launched "SFIL Connect" – a state of the art digital mobile application for opening DPS and Term Deposit accounts instantly from anywhere in the country. Now customers can pay deposit and loan installments instantly and also can get account related information and services smoothly with just a few taps oh their smartphone. 
 

