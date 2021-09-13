Seven Rings Cement’s Mother organization donate 1crore to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation

Corporates

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 03:24 pm

Related News

Seven Rings Cement’s Mother organization donate 1crore to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation

TBS Report
13 September, 2021, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2021, 03:24 pm
Seven Rings Cement’s Mother organization donate 1crore to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation

Seven Rings Cement's mother organization Shun Shing Group Hong Kong (BD Operations) recently donated more than 1 crore taka to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation (BLWF).

The government has formed a foundation fund under Bangladesh Labour Act for the welfare of working people. Many local, foreign and multinational companies, including Shun Shing Group Hong Kong, have been regularly contributing a certain portion of their Workers' Profit Participation Fund and Welfare Fund (WPPF & WF) to this fund, says a press release.

The cheque was handed over by Shun Shing Group Chief Financial Officer Md. Kausar Alam and Seven Rings Cement's Head of Human Resources Kazi Abdullah Al Mahmud at Sromo Bhaban, Bijoy Nagar, Dhaka to Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment in presence of Md. Shamsul Alam Khan, joint inspector general, Department of Inspection for Factories & Establishments, Ministry of Labour & Employment and Md. Haroon-or-Rashid, assistant general manager, Seven Rings Cement.

Shun Shing Group has been in business operations in Bangladesh for more than three decades.  Shun Shing Group has the biggest cement bag plant in Bangladesh which has capacity to produce about 150 million bags per year. Shun Shing Group also builds lighter vessels in its own Shipyard and these fleet of vessels are transporting cement raw materials and finished cement through waterway in extreme remote markets in Bangladesh.

Shun Shing Group Hong Kong has been dealing with cement raw materials trading, bulk commodity trading and shipping businesses in international markets. It has business operations in more than 15 countries across continents including cement manufacturing company in UAE.

Seven rings cement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Electricity driven economy to emerge

Electricity driven economy to emerge

1h | Videos
Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

Life returns to educational institutions after a long closure

2h | Videos
South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

South African animator fuses cartoon with reality

2h | Videos
Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

Italian Food Festival in Dhaka

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

5
Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds
Corporates

Evaly now says it is looking for foreign funds

6
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues