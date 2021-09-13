Seven Rings Cement’s Mother organization donate 1crore to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation

Seven Rings Cement's mother organization Shun Shing Group Hong Kong (BD Operations) recently donated more than 1 crore taka to Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation (BLWF).

The government has formed a foundation fund under Bangladesh Labour Act for the welfare of working people. Many local, foreign and multinational companies, including Shun Shing Group Hong Kong, have been regularly contributing a certain portion of their Workers' Profit Participation Fund and Welfare Fund (WPPF & WF) to this fund, says a press release.

The cheque was handed over by Shun Shing Group Chief Financial Officer Md. Kausar Alam and Seven Rings Cement's Head of Human Resources Kazi Abdullah Al Mahmud at Sromo Bhaban, Bijoy Nagar, Dhaka to Md. Nasir Uddin Ahmed, additional secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment in presence of Md. Shamsul Alam Khan, joint inspector general, Department of Inspection for Factories & Establishments, Ministry of Labour & Employment and Md. Haroon-or-Rashid, assistant general manager, Seven Rings Cement.

Shun Shing Group has been in business operations in Bangladesh for more than three decades. Shun Shing Group has the biggest cement bag plant in Bangladesh which has capacity to produce about 150 million bags per year. Shun Shing Group also builds lighter vessels in its own Shipyard and these fleet of vessels are transporting cement raw materials and finished cement through waterway in extreme remote markets in Bangladesh.

Shun Shing Group Hong Kong has been dealing with cement raw materials trading, bulk commodity trading and shipping businesses in international markets. It has business operations in more than 15 countries across continents including cement manufacturing company in UAE.