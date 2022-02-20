Seven Rings Cement signs agreement with Soyo BD International Ltd to supply cement

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Seven Rings Cement, a Bangladeshi cement brand, recently signed an agreement with Soyo BD International Limited to supply cement.

Seven Rings Cement Group Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary Md Kausar Alam signed the agreement on behalf of the company while Managing Director Dong Chengfeng signed for Soyo BD International Limited, said a press release on Sunday (20 February).

Seven Rings Cement's Director Saif Rahman, Chief Marketing Officer Gautam Chatterjee, Sr General Manager Supply Chain Md Mayeed Uddin, Sr General Manager Audit Md AKM Moslem Uddin, Deputy General Manager MES and Large Project Sales Md Hasibur Rahman, Deputy General Manager Brand and Communications Atique Akbar and Head of Business Development and Technical Support Abu Haiath Md Thouhidur Rahman were present at the ceremony along with other officials.

Soyo BD International Limited's Head of Procurement Lin Yao Xiang, Senior Engineer Mr Allen, Senior Accountant Mr Bao and other high officials also attended the event.

According to the media release, Soyo BD International Limited is a Chinese Ready Mix supplier company who has 20 years of expertise in ready mix technology and recently started its business in Bangladesh and has already started supplying ready mix for different projects in the country.

 

