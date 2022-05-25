Seven Rings Cement organises dealer conference

Seven Rings Cement organised a Dealer Conference at The Palace Luxury Resort, Habiganj, with the slogan "Amrai Agami" (We are the Future).

Distributors from North and South Bengal participated in this three-day long event.

Additional Managing Director of Seven Rings Cement Tahmina Ahmed, Director & CEO of Seven Rings Cement S. Raihan Ahmed, Group Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary of Shun Shing Group International Ltd Kausar Alam, Chief Technical Officer Nantu Kumar Dey, Head of Marketing, Sales and Distribution of Shun Shing Cement Mills Ltd. Md Harun Ur Rashid, and other higher officials were also present at this event.

During the ceremony, the distributors shared their valuable experiences with Seven Rings Cement.

Tamim Iqbal, Captain of Bangladesh ODI Cricket Team and Brand Ambassador of Seven Rings Cement, participated in the event through video conference. Special performance awards were distributed among the best distributors also. The conference concluded with a splendid cultural show.