Seven Rings Cement holds Achiever’s Night

Corporates

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 11:52 am

Related News

Seven Rings Cement holds Achiever’s Night

TBS Report
06 June, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 06 June, 2022, 11:52 am
Seven Rings Cement holds Achiever’s Night

Seven Rings Cement organised a family night titled "Seven Rings Cement Achiever's Night-2022" at Hotel Le Meridian, Dhaka recently for dealers who won the VRM Package.

Tahmina Ahmed, additional managing director, Seven Rings Cement, S Raihan Ahmed, Director & CEO, Seven Rings Cement, Saif Rahman, director, Shun Shing Group International- (Bangladesh Operations), Kausar Alam, Group Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary, Shun Shing Group International Ltd, Abul Kalam Azad, advisor, Seven Rings Cement, Kamrul Ahsan, Chief Operating Officer-Bag Plant, Nantu Kumar Dey, Chief Technical Officer, Gautam Chatterjee, Chief Marketing Officer, Seven Rings Cement and other higher officials were also present at the event. 

Tamim Iqbal Khan, ODI Captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team & Brand Ambassador of Seven Rings Cement was present at the event. 

Valued dealers have also given speech and shared their pleasant journey with Seven Rings Cement. 

A new Hotline Number (16737) of Seven Rings Cement was launched at the event. 

The Achiever's Night of Seven Rings Cement ended with a fabulous cultural show.
 

Seven rings cement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mominul Hoque was on the phone with his father when he had already lost a leg from the explosion. Sumon had to run over corpses to escape the fire. Photos: TBS

Death of many dreams as families told to prepare for the worst

2h | Panorama
Musk has used his Twitter bid to secure more attention for all of the things he doesn’t like about it. Photo: Reuters

Elon Musk has a ‘Super Bad Feeling.’ Should everyone?

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What Bangladesh can do to promote green businesses 

20h | Panorama
Picture: Courtesy

Pinky Promise by Nity: Making loungewear a part of everyday fashion

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

N Korea fired 8 short-range ballistic missiles

16m | Videos
Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

Pique & Shakira splitting up after 11 years

21m | Videos
Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

Plan to increase subsidy in fuel and fertiliser

14h | Videos
McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

McDonald's to re-launch in Russia under new name

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

4
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata