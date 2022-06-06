Seven Rings Cement holds Achiever’s Night

Seven Rings Cement organised a family night titled "Seven Rings Cement Achiever's Night-2022" at Hotel Le Meridian, Dhaka recently for dealers who won the VRM Package.

Tahmina Ahmed, additional managing director, Seven Rings Cement, S Raihan Ahmed, Director & CEO, Seven Rings Cement, Saif Rahman, director, Shun Shing Group International- (Bangladesh Operations), Kausar Alam, Group Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary, Shun Shing Group International Ltd, Abul Kalam Azad, advisor, Seven Rings Cement, Kamrul Ahsan, Chief Operating Officer-Bag Plant, Nantu Kumar Dey, Chief Technical Officer, Gautam Chatterjee, Chief Marketing Officer, Seven Rings Cement and other higher officials were also present at the event.

Tamim Iqbal Khan, ODI Captain of Bangladesh Cricket Team & Brand Ambassador of Seven Rings Cement was present at the event.

Valued dealers have also given speech and shared their pleasant journey with Seven Rings Cement.

A new Hotline Number (16737) of Seven Rings Cement was launched at the event.

The Achiever's Night of Seven Rings Cement ended with a fabulous cultural show.

