Seven Rings Cement held seminar: Durable Concrete for Sustainable Infrastructure

Seven Rings Cement recently organised a seminar titled "Durable Concrete for Sustainable Infrastructure" in Chattogram.

Prof Dr G M Sadiqul Islam, Chittagong University of Engineering & Technology, was present as the keynote speaker.

Tahmina Ahmed, additional managing director, Seven Rings Cement, was present as the chief guest.

Saif Rahman, director, Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations and Nantu Kumar Dey, chief technical officer, Seven Rings Cement were also present in the seminar as special guests.

The seminar was conducted by A B M Iftekher Alam Siddiqui, general manager, marketing, sales & distribution, Shun Shing Cement Industries Limited(SSCIL). Shirajul Islam, general manager of plant, SSCIL, was also present.

Among others, technical stakeholders and engineers from different academics, Government's engineering department, turnkey projects and all other corporate and private sectors were also present in the seminar.