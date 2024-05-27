Seven Rings Cement Dealer Conference-2024 held

Seven Rings Cement Dealer Conference-2024 held

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's leading cement brand Seven Rings Cement recently organized a Dealer Conference with the slogan 'Bandhan, Bijoyer' (Bonding for Victory) at The Palace Luxury Resort, Hobigonj. 180 distributors from Dhaka plant have participated in this 3-day-long event.

Tahmina Ahmed, Managing Director, Seven Rings Cement, S Raihan Ahmed, Vice-Chairman, Seven Rings Cement, Sajjid Joi Pasha, Director- Shun Shing Group International, Hong Kong, Director- Shun Shing Power Limited, Sanjida Kamal Pasha, Director- Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations Saif Rahman, Group Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary, Kausar Alam, Chief Marketing Officer, Md Harun-Ur-Rashid, Chief Technical Officer, Nantu Kr Dey,  Chief Operating Officer-Packaging & Power, Md Kamrul Ahasan and other higher officials were present at this event.

During the ceremony, the distributors shared their valuable experiences with Seven Rings Cement.

Special performance awards were distributed among the best distributors also. The conference concluded with a splendid cultural show.

 

