Seven Rings Cement Dealer Conference 2024 Held

The country's leading cement brand, Seven Rings Cement, recently organized a dealer conference in a 5-star hotel at Cox's Bazar with the slogan 'Bishwashe, Eksathe' (In trust, Together). Distributors from North and South Bengal and importers and distributors from India participated in this 3-day-long event.

Ms. Tahmina Ahmed, Managing Director, Seven Rings Cement; Mr. S. Raihan Ahmed, Vice-Chairman, Seven Rings Cement; Mr. Ibnaan Pasha, Director-Shun Shing Group International Limited, Hong Kong; Mr. Saif Rahman, Director-Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations; Mr. Kausar Alam, Group Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary; Md. Harun-Ur-Rashid, Chief Marketing Officer (SCBL & SSCML); Md. Kamrul Ahasan, Chief Operating Officer-Bag Plant; and other higher officials were also present at this event.

During the ceremony, the distributors shared their valuable experiences with Seven Rings Cement. Special performance awards were distributed among the best distributors as well. The conference concluded with a splendid cultural show.