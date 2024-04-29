Seven Rings Cement Dealer Conference 2024 Held

Corporates

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 08:30 pm

Seven Rings Cement Dealer Conference 2024 Held

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 08:30 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The country's leading cement brand, Seven Rings Cement, recently organized a dealer conference in a 5-star hotel at Cox's Bazar with the slogan 'Bishwashe, Eksathe' (In trust, Together). Distributors from North and South Bengal and importers and distributors from India participated in this 3-day-long event.

Ms. Tahmina Ahmed, Managing Director, Seven Rings Cement; Mr. S. Raihan Ahmed, Vice-Chairman, Seven Rings Cement; Mr. Ibnaan Pasha, Director-Shun Shing Group International Limited, Hong Kong; Mr. Saif Rahman, Director-Shun Shing Group Bangladesh Operations; Mr. Kausar Alam, Group Chief Financial Officer & Company Secretary; Md. Harun-Ur-Rashid, Chief Marketing Officer (SCBL & SSCML); Md. Kamrul Ahasan, Chief Operating Officer-Bag Plant; and other higher officials were also present at this event.

During the ceremony, the distributors shared their valuable experiences with Seven Rings Cement. Special performance awards were distributed among the best distributors as well. The conference concluded with a splendid cultural show.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

7h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

10h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

2h | Videos
Are the procedures for loans flawed?

Are the procedures for loans flawed?

54m | Videos
Delicious Chicken-65

Delicious Chicken-65

1h | Videos
Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

Dengue could kill 40,000 people in 2024: WHO

5h | Videos