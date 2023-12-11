Seven Bangladeshis get British Council’s IELTS Prize 2023

Press Release
11 December, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 10:58 pm

Seven Bangladeshis get British Council’s IELTS Prize 2023

Press Release
11 December, 2023, 10:55 pm
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 10:58 pm

The names of the winners of the British Council's IELTS Prize for 2023 have recently been announced.  

The annual competition supports IELTS test-takers with up to £5,000 towards university tuition fees in English-speaking universities around the world, helping young ambitious people turn their academic dreams into reality, reads a press release. 

This year's competition was open to IELTS test-takers living in China, Japan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

A total of seven winners from Bangladesh have been selected following a competitive application process. The winners are – Mysha Maliha (First); Ashik Bhuiyan (Second); Anamika Puja (Second); Ahsan Sakib (Third); M.A. Shadab Siddiqui (Third); Probaha Biswas (Third) and Alveer Hasan (Third).  

Tom Miscioscia, Director Bangladesh at British Council said, 'I would like to congratulate this year's winners of the British Council's IELTS Prize. Apart from facilitating students' academic pursuits in world-class educational institutions, the IELTS Prize grants them the freedom to travel to new countries, immerse themselves in new cultures, and become part of a global IELTS community.'   

Applicants who wish to find out more information about the prize, the application process, and review frequently asked questions should visit - https://takeielts.britishcouncil.org/take-ielts/study-work-abroad/ielts-...

