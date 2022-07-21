Seven Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld USA 2022

Seven companies from Bangladesh are participating at the Texworld USA 2022 trade show.

Texworld, Apparel Sourcing New York City, and Home Textiles Sourcing returned in-person from 19-21 July to the Javits Center with an impressive line-up of live educational seminars and presentation of the latest trends., read a media release.

By offering buyers the opportunity to reconnect with the market, more than 328 exhibitors from 18 countries are displaying a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, USA, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Turkey and Pakistan, read a media release.

Exhibitors from Bangladesh are BS Fashion, Fabrica Knit Composite, Hossain Dyeing and Printing Mills, Teen Age Modern Fashion, Vero Style and Visual Knitwears.

Although the shows have opened to a fully in-person event, the hybrid Sourcing Showroom also returned to the show floor to enable global suppliers still facing travel restrictions to be physically represented in the US marketplace.