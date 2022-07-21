Seven Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld USA 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 07:51 pm

Related News

Seven Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld USA 2022

TBS Report
21 July, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 21 July, 2022, 07:51 pm
Seven Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld USA 2022

Seven companies from Bangladesh are participating at the Texworld USA 2022 trade show.  

Texworld, Apparel Sourcing New York City, and Home Textiles Sourcing returned in-person from 19-21 July to the Javits Center with an impressive line-up of live educational seminars and presentation of the latest trends., read a media release.

By offering buyers the opportunity to reconnect with the market, more than 328 exhibitors from 18 countries are displaying a global range of fashion products from the major manufacturing countries of Bangladesh, China, USA, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Turkey and Pakistan, read a media release.

Exhibitors from Bangladesh are BS Fashion, Fabrica Knit Composite, Hossain Dyeing and Printing Mills, Teen Age Modern Fashion, Vero Style and Visual Knitwears.

Although the shows have opened to a fully in-person event, the hybrid Sourcing Showroom also returned to the show floor to enable global suppliers still facing travel restrictions to be physically represented in the US marketplace.

Texworld Paris / Texworld USA 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Twitter’s complaint tears apart Musk’s various reasons for backing out of buying the company. Photo: Reuters

Let’s hope Twitter beats Elon Musk in court, and quickly

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Bankers and money launderers play a role in this dollar crisis’

10h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

12h | Panorama
Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

What you need to know about Share market

What you need to know about Share market

13m | Videos
South Africa's new T20 league

South Africa's new T20 league

13m | Videos
Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

Sales of rechargeable light-fans increased

18m | Videos
Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

Russia expands war beyond east of Ukraine

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership