SEU Trust holds 122nd BoT meeting 

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of Southeast University Trust (SEUT) held the 122nd meeting.

The meeting was held at 6:00pm Thursday (3 November) in the BoT Conference Room at the permanent campus of the university at Tejgaon, reads a press release.

The meeting was presided over by Rezaul Karim, Chairman of BoT, SEUT.

The BoT discussed various academic and administrative issues and took important decisions.

The members of BoT provided valuable guidance to the management of the university, reviewed the progress of various activities and focused on future plans of the university.