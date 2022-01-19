SEU held discussion on Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

Southeast University (SEU) organised an online discussion session on 19 January to celebrate the Homecoming Day of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Prof Dr ANM Meshquat Uddin, adviser to BoT, SEU Trust presided over the programme, read a press release.

Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, former vice chancellor of University of Dhaka graced the programme as chief guest.

Prof Dr MA Hakim, dean at School of Arts and Social Sciences, SEU delivered the welcome speech.

Among others, registrar, deans, chairmen and directors of various departments, teachers, officials and students of SEU were present in the programme.

