SEU EEE, Architecture departments host freshers' reception

Southeast University (SEU) held a freshers' reception and orientation programme for the newly admitted students of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department (EEE) and Architecture department for Summer Semester 2022.

The event took place Sunday (14 August) at the SEU Seminar Hall in Banani, said a press release.

SEU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr AFM Mafizul Islam chaired the programme while former Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Managing Director Hosne Ara Begum was present in the program as chief guest.

Housing and Public Works Ministry Chief Architect Kazi Golam Nasir attended the programme as special guest.

SEU Registrar Retd Maj Gen Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed welcomed newly enrolled students. He discussed the rules, regulations and facilities of the university.

EEE Chairperson Dr Nahid Akhter Jahan and Architecture Chairman Dr Masud Ur Rashid introduced their respective faculty members to the students.

