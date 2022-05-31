ServicEngine wins National Productivity Awards for contribution in IT sector

ServicEngine Limited has achieved the first place in the National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2020. 

ServicEngineBPO received the award for its contribution to the national economy by creating jobs and helping in keeping foreign revenue in the country by providing BPO service in the digital advertising industry, reads a press release.

SEBPO services include Ad operations, Creative Services, Data Solutions, Media Planning, and Quality Assurance.

Syed Akram Hossain, Chief Operating Officer at ServicEngine, received the award from Minister of Industries Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun in a programme held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the capital on Sunday. 

ServiceEngine is a leading global outsourcing partner. They offer industry expertise and process governance so that organisations can scale, innovate, and control costs.

The company has more than 1000 employees in their Dhaka office to support different countries worldwide and continuously earn foreign revenue for Bangladesh.

They also offer technical support to the government for automation projects, ERP solutions and other digital support.

For outstanding performance, ServiceEngigne was recognised as one of the 500 fastest-growing private companies in America by Inc. and a top Global Outsourcing Company by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals since 2014.

