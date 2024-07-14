ServicEngine receives 10th National Export Gold Trophy

ServicEngine Limited has achieved a historic milestone by receiving its 10th National Export Gold Trophy in the computer software category.

A S M Mohiuddin Monem, chairman of ServicEngine Limited and additional managing director of Abdul Monem Limited received the award from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, Dhaka on 14 July, reads a press release.

ServicEngine Limited has emerged as a global leader in the outsourcing industry, securing its position among the top 100 global outsourcing companies by IAOP for an impressive tenth consecutive year.

A S M Mohiuddin Monem, Chairman of ServicEngine Limited, has expressed his gratitude to be able to represent Bangladesh as a top outsourcing destination in the global stage.

A S M Mohiuddin Monem's dedication to the IT sector has earned him 10 consecutive national export trophies, along with being recognized as the best taxpayer for 10 consecutive years.

As the youngest son of the esteemed late Abdul Monem, A S M Mohiuddin Monem also serves as the Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic in Bangladesh.