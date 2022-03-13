SERAC-Bangladesh holds meeting on youth family planning

SERAC-Bangladesh organised a meeting with journalists on the youth family planning policy scorecard.

SERAC-Bangladesh Executive Director SM Shaikat conducted the meeting held at Bishwa Shahitto Kendro building in the capital on Saturday, reads a press release.

SBCC Officers of SERAC-Bangladesh Khadija Kalam and Monower Hossian who contributed in translating the scorecard in Bangla were present on the occasion.

The scorecard was developed by the Population Reference Bureau (PRB) and launched in Bangladesh by SERAC in February this year.

SM Shaikat introduced the youth family planning policy scorecard and shared information on Bangladesh's family planning (FP) policy environment as described in the scorecard. The eight indicators that include parental and spousal consent, provider authorisation, restrictions based on age, restrictions based on marital status, access to a full range of FP methods, comprehensive sexuality education (CSE), youth-friendly FP service provision, and enabling social environment.; and four color categories green, yellow, red and gray were described for better understanding the current policy scenario.

Also, the demands of youth from all over the country on accessing FP services were also discussed to present the importance of formation of an enabling and youth friendly facility environment.

Taboos and negligence towards adolescents' and youths reproductive health issues were also addressed by the journalists. The meeting was organised for sharing the information as well as activating cooperation with the media and journalists for drawing attention of the policy makers to take necessary steps for improving the youth environment.