Septex extends financial support to physically challenged people

Millions of people in Bangladesh grapple with physical disabilities, hindering their ability to lead active lives.

The primary source of their challenges often stems from the lack of access to essential support.

To address this issue, "Septex" a brand from the house of ACI, recently took a noble initiative

"Septex Tale of Turnaround" which was held on 11 December, through a collaboration with Easy Life for Bangladesh.

Business Manager of ACI Consumer Brands Zaman Asif Ahmed, Product Group Manager Sajid Kayser and Director of Easy Life for Bangladesh Md Monerul Islam were also present there at the event.

This initiative aims to extend critical financial aid to individuals with physical disabilities, granting them access to prosthetic limbs.

The goal of this programme is to create tangible change in the lives of these individuals and enable them to embrace opportunities for a more active life.