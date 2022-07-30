Sensitisation meeting held on food safety 

A sensitisation meeting of the USAID-funded Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Food Safety project titled "Enhancing Food Safety in Fish and Chicken Value Chains of Bangladesh" was held recently.

State Minister for Planning Dr Shamsul Alam was the chief guest at the meeting held on 28 July at BARC auditorium, said a press release.

The main objective of that research project was to find consumers' willingness to pay for safer fish and chicken products.

Prof Dr M Saidur Rahman from BAU presided over the meeting.

Three papers were presented there by US PI Prof Dr Madan M Dey, Bangladesh PI Prof Dr Saidur Rahman and Dr Samina Luthfa.

Around 170 participants from different universities, research institutes, organizations, fish farmers and the business sector attended the meeting.

Fisheries Department Director KM Haque, Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) Member Dr M M Ahmed and Dr Md A Rahman of Bangladesh Fisheries Research Institute (BFRI) discussed the preliminary results presented in the meeting.

KM Haque showed his keen interest to help to facilitate the implementation of project activities including conducting experimental auction and disseminating the results at the field level.

Dr Ahmed expressed his happiness for involving BFSA in implementing this project and said it would institutionalise the final recommendations of this project on fish and chicken safety issue.

Fish farmers, businessmen and other stakeholders expressed their interest to have the recommendations at the policy level of the government.

They sought help from the government to keep feed prices lower and stable.

Chief guest Dr S Alam appreciated the time-demanded research and the multi-disciplinary and comprehensive nature of the project.

Dr Alam suggested conducting experimental auction at the market places directly to see the consumers' willingness to pay for safer fish.

